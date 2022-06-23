GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Receives $3.04 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.04.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOCO shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $4.50 to $1.75 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of GoHealth from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial lowered shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOCO opened at $0.58 on Thursday. GoHealth has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $11.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

GoHealth ( NASDAQ:GOCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 10.28% and a negative net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $270.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.57 million. Equities analysts predict that GoHealth will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOCO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of GoHealth by 164.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,139,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,549 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in GoHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,911,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in GoHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in GoHealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,926,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in GoHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,470,000. 41.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

