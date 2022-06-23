Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Stock Position Decreased by Capital One Financial Corp

Capital One Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 85.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526,709 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 2.2% of Capital One Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Capital One Financial Corp owned 0.26% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,160,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 673,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter.

GEM opened at $29.85 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $41.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.42 and a 200-day moving average of $34.22.

