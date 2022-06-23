Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) is Capital One Financial Corp’s 2nd Largest Position

Capital One Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 82.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 303,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,416,954 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises about 7.0% of Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $9,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSIE. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,588,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,551,000 after acquiring an additional 614,414 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,572,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,525,000 after acquiring an additional 611,031 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,254,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,802,000 after acquiring an additional 522,683 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,716,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,620,000 after buying an additional 469,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,793,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,526,000 after buying an additional 369,712 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $27.91 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.41.

