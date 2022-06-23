Goodwin (LON:GDWN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2,400.00

Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,400 ($29.40) and last traded at GBX 2,460 ($30.13), with a volume of 1742 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,420 ($29.64).

The firm has a market capitalization of £189.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,168.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,199.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.66.

In other Goodwin news, insider Bernard Rafe Ernest Goodwin sold 1,186 shares of Goodwin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,210 ($39.32), for a total value of £38,070.60 ($46,632.29).

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check, axial nozzle check, and axial piston control and isolation valves for oil, petrochemical, gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), mining, nuclear power generation, nuclear waste treatment, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar antenna systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and border security agencies.

