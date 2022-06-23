Gowest Gold (CVE:GWA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.11

Gowest Gold Ltd. (CVE:GWA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 805 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.44 million and a P/E ratio of -2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.14.
About Gowest Gold (CVE:GWA)
