Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR) Director Sells C$205,645.00 in Stock

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR – Get Rating) Director Christopher Ross Anderson sold 1,869,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.11, for a total value of C$205,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 592,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$65,198.43.

Shares of GR stock traded up C$0.01 on Thursday, hitting C$0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 150,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 16.59 and a quick ratio of 16.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.84 million and a P/E ratio of -0.48. Great Atlantic Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.09 and a 1 year high of C$0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.21.

Great Atlantic Resources Company Profile

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Atlantic Canada region. The company explores for gold, zinc, tungsten, and antimony, as well as copper, lead, silver, and precious and base metals. Its principal project is the Golden Promise project covering an area of 16,500 hectares located in central Newfoundland.

