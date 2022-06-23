Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR) Director Sells C$205,645.00 in Stock

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR – Get Rating) Director Christopher Ross Anderson sold 1,869,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.11, for a total value of C$205,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 592,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$65,198.43.
Shares of GR stock traded up C$0.01 on Thursday, hitting C$0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 150,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 16.59 and a quick ratio of 16.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.84 million and a P/E ratio of -0.48. Great Atlantic Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.09 and a 1 year high of C$0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.21.
Great Atlantic Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
