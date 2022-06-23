Gresham House Energy Storage Fund (LON:GRID) Shares Up 0.8%

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 159.88 ($1.96) and last traded at GBX 159.50 ($1.95). 354,131 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 907,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 158.25 ($1.94).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 152.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 139.79. The stock has a market cap of £865.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

In other news, insider John Leggate acquired 13,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 153 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of £20,287.80 ($24,850.32). Also, insider Cathy Pitt acquired 6,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.84) per share, for a total transaction of £9,942 ($12,177.85). Insiders purchased a total of 33,683 shares of company stock worth $5,023,255 in the last three months.

