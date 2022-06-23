Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Director Andrew William Fraser Brown Sells 4,000 Shares

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $296,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,129.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock traded up $2.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.32. 447,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.61 and a 1 year high of $130.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.61 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.46.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $197.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 18.86%. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 9,075.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GWRE shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Guidewire Software to $114.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Guidewire Software from $118.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.60.

Guidewire Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

