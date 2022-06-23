Guinness Asset Management LTD Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,064 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Adobe were worth $19,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,260 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,075 shares of company stock valued at $4,596,246 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE opened at $365.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $172.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $403.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $467.67.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

About Adobe (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.