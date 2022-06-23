Guinness Asset Management LTD Boosts Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 329,512 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned 0.06% of Amphenol worth $24,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $578,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 11,679 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,363 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 29,002 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 12,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 152,649 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,351,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on APH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.22.

Amphenol stock opened at $63.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.55. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $88.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.29 and a 200 day moving average of $75.35.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

Amphenol Profile (Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.