Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $31.27 Million Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 299,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 1.2% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $31,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 175.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 59,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

TSM opened at $84.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $83.95 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.94 and its 200 day moving average is $107.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.46%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSM. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.