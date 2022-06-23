Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $674,000 Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lessened its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.45.

NYSE:KKR opened at $45.82 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.28 and a 52 week high of $83.90. The firm has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $943.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.69%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $82,917,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

