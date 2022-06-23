Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $794,000 Stock Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Guinness Asset Management LTD reduced its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,857 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CG. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 495.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 407.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $32.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.55. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $60.62.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 41.54% and a net margin of 33.77%. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is an increase from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.69%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 85,323 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $4,874,502.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,671,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,718,217.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $77,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,083,733.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,093,969 shares of company stock valued at $82,709,291. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CG. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.89.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

