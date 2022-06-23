Guinness Asset Management LTD Purchases 180,253 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 667,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,253 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned about 0.44% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 13.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,657,000 after purchasing an additional 366,054 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 16.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 262,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 36,356 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.30 to $7.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $3.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.13. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $6.70.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $150.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.17 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 15.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

