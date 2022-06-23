Guinness Asset Management LTD Purchases 342 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on A shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 26th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.91.

In related news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,755.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

Shares of A opened at $113.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.30. The stock has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.52 and a 52 week high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.24%.

About Agilent Technologies (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.