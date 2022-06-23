Guinness Asset Management LTD Takes Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Guinness Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 224,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,244,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $3,851,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,676,459.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $196,360.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,648.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,243,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,489,138,781. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on BKR. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HSBC raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.30 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.32.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $29.52 on Thursday. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $19.23 and a 1 year high of $39.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.15. The company has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 218.19%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

