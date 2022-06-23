Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Grows Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,821 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 435.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.91.

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE COP opened at $93.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.20. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $51.41 and a 1 year high of $124.08. The company has a market cap of $120.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

