Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Lowers Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,474 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 320,601 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,153,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 33.3% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 17.5% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 78,768 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 11,746 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $508,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $57.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.24 and a 200 day moving average of $57.46. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 95.31%.

In other Devon Energy news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $1,912,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 765,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,781,627.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $254,587.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 284,806 shares in the company, valued at $17,501,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,922 shares of company stock worth $4,269,519 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Devon Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Devon Energy from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.94.

About Devon Energy (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.