Handy Price Tops $0.0171 (HANDY)

Handy (HANDY) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Handy has a market cap of $3.52 million and approximately $135,392.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Handy coin can currently be bought for about $0.0171 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Handy has traded 436.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004914 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00102277 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00077776 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.07 or 0.00315075 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002317 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00014524 BTC.

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. The official website for Handy is handypick.io

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using US dollars.

