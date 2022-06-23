Hathor 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $890,069.00 (HTR)

Hathor (HTR) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 23rd. One Hathor coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000678 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Hathor has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. Hathor has a total market capitalization of $33.29 million and $890,069.00 worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Hathor

Hathor’s total supply is 908,587,408 coins and its circulating supply is 232,642,408 coins. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . Hathor’s official website is hathor.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

