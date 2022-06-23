HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ)

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 161.78% from the company’s current price.

MYNZ stock opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. Mainz Biomed B.V. has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.30.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mainz Biomed B.V. stock. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Mainz Biomed B.V., a molecular genetics cancer diagnostic company, develops in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) and research use only tests for clinical diagnostics in human genetics. It offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer screening test; PancAlert, a product candidate for a pancreatic cancer screening test; GenoStrip to detect pathogens in environments on a molecular genetic basis; and research-use-only and IVD tests.

