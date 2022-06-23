HC Wainwright Lowers Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) Price Target to $5.00

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 412.56% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ MDNA traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.98. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,897. The company has a market cap of $54.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.05. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $3.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1.36.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDNA. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 359.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 140,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 109,550 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 142.0% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,300 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 529.3% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 79,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 66,665 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 11.4% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 571,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 58,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

