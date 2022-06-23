HC Wainwright Lowers Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) Price Target to $5.00

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 412.56% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.
Shares of NASDAQ MDNA traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.98. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,897. The company has a market cap of $54.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.05. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $3.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1.36.
About Medicenna Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.
