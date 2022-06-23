HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,967 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $28,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1,172.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HCA traded up $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $177.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,243. The company’s 50-day moving average is $212.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.66. The stock has a market cap of $52.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.61. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $169.13 and a one year high of $279.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 405.72% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HCA. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $256.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.68.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $516,095.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,367.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. bought 89,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $211.93 per share, with a total value of $18,882,963.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 478,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,504,933.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,373,375. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

