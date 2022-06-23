Head-To-Head Contrast: SentinelOne (S) and The Competition

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) is one of 412 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare SentinelOne to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares SentinelOne and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SentinelOne -121.43% -17.75% -14.76% SentinelOne Competitors -30.96% -62.69% -8.10%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SentinelOne and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SentinelOne 0 4 12 0 2.75 SentinelOne Competitors 1587 10924 23653 518 2.63

SentinelOne presently has a consensus price target of $38.71, indicating a potential upside of 65.91%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 67.60%. Given SentinelOne’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SentinelOne has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.5% of SentinelOne shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of SentinelOne shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SentinelOne and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SentinelOne $204.80 million -$271.10 million -16.31 SentinelOne Competitors $1.73 billion $248.74 million -37,188.55

SentinelOne’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than SentinelOne. SentinelOne is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

SentinelOne peers beat SentinelOne on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About SentinelOne (Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc. operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform. Its Singularity XDR Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats. The company was formerly known as Sentinel Labs, Inc. and changed its name to SentinelOne, Inc. in March 2021. SentinelOne, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

