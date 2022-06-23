Head to Head Contrast: Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) vs. Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) and Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

92.3% of Sovos Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.2% of Conagra Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Conagra Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sovos Brands and Conagra Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sovos Brands N/A N/A N/A Conagra Brands 9.14% 12.46% 4.84%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sovos Brands and Conagra Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sovos Brands $719.19 million 2.13 $1.92 million N/A N/A Conagra Brands $11.18 billion 1.43 $1.30 billion $2.15 15.49

Conagra Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Sovos Brands.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sovos Brands and Conagra Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sovos Brands 0 0 12 0 3.00 Conagra Brands 0 10 2 0 2.17

Sovos Brands currently has a consensus target price of $17.73, suggesting a potential upside of 16.70%. Conagra Brands has a consensus target price of $36.09, suggesting a potential upside of 8.35%. Given Sovos Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sovos Brands is more favorable than Conagra Brands.

Summary

Conagra Brands beats Sovos Brands on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sovos Brands (Get Rating)

Sovos Brands, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands. The company sells its products principally to retail outlets and wholesale distributors, including traditional supermarkets, mass merchants, warehouse clubs, wholesalers, specialty food distributors, military commissaries, and non-food outlets, such as drug store chains, dollar stores, and e-commerce retailers. Sovos Brands, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

About Conagra Brands (Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States. The Refrigerated & Frozen segment provides temperature-controlled food products in various retail channels in the United States. The International segment offers food products in various temperature states in retail and foodservice channels outside of the United States. The Foodservice segment offers food products, including meals, entrees, sauces, and various custom-manufactured culinary products packaged for sale to restaurants and other foodservice establishments in the United States. The company sells its products under the Birds Eye, Duncan Hines, Healthy Choice, Marie Callender's, Reddi-wip, Slim Jim, Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP, Duke's, Earth Balance, Gardein, and Frontera brands. The company was formerly known as ConAgra Foods, Inc. and changed its name to Conagra Brands, Inc. in November 2016. Conagra Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.