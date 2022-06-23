Head to Head Review: Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) vs. Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) and Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.8% of Arrow Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.2% of Northwest Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Arrow Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Northwest Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Arrow Financial and Northwest Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrow Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Northwest Bancshares 1 3 0 0 1.75

Northwest Bancshares has a consensus price target of $13.01, suggesting a potential upside of 4.47%. Given Northwest Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Northwest Bancshares is more favorable than Arrow Financial.

Dividends

Arrow Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Northwest Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Arrow Financial pays out 35.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northwest Bancshares pays out 72.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Arrow Financial has raised its dividend for 21 consecutive years and Northwest Bancshares has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Arrow Financial and Northwest Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrow Financial 33.05% 13.64% 1.22% Northwest Bancshares 26.19% 9.12% 0.99%

Volatility and Risk

Arrow Financial has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northwest Bancshares has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arrow Financial and Northwest Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrow Financial $147.92 million 3.48 $49.86 million $3.05 10.55 Northwest Bancshares $561.40 million 2.81 $154.32 million $1.11 11.22

Northwest Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Arrow Financial. Arrow Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northwest Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Arrow Financial beats Northwest Bancshares on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arrow Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects. The company's lending activities also include consumer installment loans to finance personal expenditures, personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, and automobile loans; and residential real estate loans, fixed home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit for consumers to finance home improvements, debt consolidation, education, and other uses. In addition, it maintains an indirect lending program; and sells residential real estate loan originations into the secondary market. Further, the company provides retirement planning, trust, and estate administration services for individuals; and pension, profit-sharing, and employee benefit plan administration services for corporations. Additionally, it offers insurance agency services comprising group health care policies and life insurance, and property and casualty insurance products; and investment advisory services to its proprietary mutual funds, as well as holds a real estate investment trust. The company operates in the northeastern region of New York State in Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Essex, Clinton, Rensselaer, Albany, and Schenectady counties, as well as surrounding areas. It owns 26 branch banking offices; and leases 12 branch banking offices, as well as two residential loan origination offices. Arrow Financial Corporation was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, New York.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers loan products comprising one-to-four-family residential real estate loans and loans collateralized by multi-family residential and commercial real estate; commercial business loans; and consumer loans, including automobile loans, sales finance loans, unsecured personal loans, credit card loans, and loans secured by deposit accounts. The company also offers investment management and trust services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 170 community-banking locations in Pennsylvania, Western New York, Eastern Ohio, and Indiana. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

