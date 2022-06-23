Hedeker Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 76,565 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 76,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,088,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of C. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co Inc grew its stake in Citigroup by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 22,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.87.

C traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.53. The company had a trading volume of 260,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,099,282. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $74.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.95. The company has a market cap of $92.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

