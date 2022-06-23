Hedeker Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,651 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,310 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.32. 32,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,890,711. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $86.95 and a one year high of $135.89.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 67.56%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Bank of America started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on Medtronic to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.55.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

