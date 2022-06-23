Hedeker Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hedeker Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.8% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Bank of America by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 50,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 231,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 55.8% during the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% in the first quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 13.1% in the first quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 13,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.10.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.03. The stock had a trading volume of 348,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,987,948. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $30.86 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.44.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

