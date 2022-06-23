Hedeker Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 60.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,441 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth $30,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.27.

NYSE:STZ traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $239.38. 1,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $261.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.46.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,777.78%.

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $961,898.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total transaction of $399,193.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,822 shares of company stock worth $6,451,256. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

