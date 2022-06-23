Hedeker Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 141,288 First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 141,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,916,000. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC owned 0.12% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMBS. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 58,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.37. 2,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,591. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.57 and its 200 day moving average is $49.23. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $47.92 and a 52 week high of $51.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%.

