Hedeker Wealth LLC Takes Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 58,207 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,895,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at $379,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,150 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,645,000. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCX traded down $1.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.11. 899,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,109,736. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.02. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.61 and a 200-day moving average of $42.31.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.31.

In other news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hugh Grant purchased 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

