Hegic Price Reaches $0.0059 on Major Exchanges (HEGIC)

Hegic (HEGIC) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Hegic has a market capitalization of $4.17 million and $546,732.00 worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hegic has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hegic coin can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Hegic

Hegic is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 703,727,349 coins. Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic . The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

