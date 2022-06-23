Helix Acquisition (NASDAQ:HLXA) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA – Get Rating) rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.38 and last traded at $5.30. Approximately 2,926 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 89,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.48.

In related news, major shareholder Bihua Chen purchased 2,850,000 shares of Helix Acquisition stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLXA. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helix Acquisition by 293.3% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 590,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,836,000 after buying an additional 440,000 shares during the last quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in Helix Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,989,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Helix Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $726,000. Iron Park Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Helix Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $615,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Helix Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $619,000.

About Helix Acquisition (NASDAQ:HLXA)

As of April 5, 2022, Helix Acquisition Corp. was acquired by MoonLake Immunotherapeutics AG, in a reverse merger transaction. Helix Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

