Helix Acquisition (NASDAQ:HLXA) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA – Get Rating) rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.38 and last traded at $5.30. Approximately 2,926 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 89,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.48.
In related news, major shareholder Bihua Chen purchased 2,850,000 shares of Helix Acquisition stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
About Helix Acquisition (NASDAQ:HLXA)
As of April 5, 2022, Helix Acquisition Corp. was acquired by MoonLake Immunotherapeutics AG, in a reverse merger transaction. Helix Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Helix Acquisition (HLXA)
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
- A Tasty Entry Point Into Darden Restaurants International
- NXP Semiconductors: Strong Earnings & New Microcontrollers for Electric Vehicles
- Lithium Stocks Are Offering Unprecedented Opportunity To Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Helix Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.