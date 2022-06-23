Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.15

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.15 and traded as high as $10.95. Hennessy Advisors shares last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 37,687 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.36. The company has a market cap of $76.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 18.21, a quick ratio of 18.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The asset manager reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $7.75 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Hennessy Advisors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.92%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hennessy Advisors stock. Burleson & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Rating) by 88.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. Burleson & Company LLC owned 0.24% of Hennessy Advisors worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hennessy Advisors Company Profile (NASDAQ:HNNA)

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

