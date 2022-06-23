Henry Turcan Sells 2,768,626 Shares of Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO) Stock

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO – Get Rating) insider Henry Turcan sold 2,768,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.50), for a total transaction of £1,135,136.66 ($1,390,417.27).

On Monday, June 20th, Henry Turcan acquired 47,000 shares of Nanoco Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.45) per share, with a total value of £17,390 ($21,300.83).

Shares of Nanoco Group stock opened at GBX 36.20 ($0.44) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.07, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of £111.19 million and a P/E ratio of -25.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 34.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 25.66. Nanoco Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 16.05 ($0.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 47.90 ($0.59).

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of novel nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers CFQD quantum dots which are fluorescent semiconductor nanoparticles for OLED and µLED colour conversion, QD-EL, and security tagging applications; CFQD fine color films; HEATWAVE quantum dots for use in the sensor industry applications; and VIVODOTS nanoparticles for medical and veterinary applications.

