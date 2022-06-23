Hertz Network (HTZ) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

Hertz Network (HTZ) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Hertz Network has a total market capitalization of $418,092.85 and approximately $152.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hertz Network has traded 26% lower against the dollar. One Hertz Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hertz Network alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00111646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004739 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00418694 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00075485 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00013785 BTC.

About Hertz Network

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,120,939,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

Buying and Selling Hertz Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hertz Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hertz Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hertz Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hertz Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hertz Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.