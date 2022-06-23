Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 26.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 704.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 38,193 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 68,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.60.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,182,524.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,296.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $5,841,055.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE KMB opened at $127.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $117.32 and a one year high of $145.79. The firm has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.40%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

