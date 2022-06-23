Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $392,000 Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $444,000. TRH Financial LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 143,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after buying an additional 15,091 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 189,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,207,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 80,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.05.

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 35,335 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $2,298,541.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 198,456 shares in the company, valued at $12,909,562.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 412,161 shares of company stock worth $26,786,278 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO opened at $61.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.45. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $265.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 73.95%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

