Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $591,000 Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.79.

SHW opened at $221.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $259.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.67. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $214.22 and a 1-year high of $354.15. The company has a market cap of $57.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 34.99%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

