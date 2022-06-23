Hiblocks (HIBS) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $415,754.00

Hiblocks (HIBS) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Hiblocks has a total market capitalization of $9.38 million and $415,754.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hiblocks has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Hiblocks coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004710 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00109051 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00418694 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00076855 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00013713 BTC.

Hiblocks Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. The official website for Hiblocks is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hiblocks

