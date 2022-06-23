HiCoin Market Capitalization Hits $393,515.41 (XHI)

HiCoin (XHI) traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. HiCoin has a total market cap of $393,515.41 and $176,966.00 worth of HiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HiCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, HiCoin has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Universe (UNIV) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin Coin Profile

HiCoin (CRYPTO:XHI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. HiCoin’s total supply is 10,000,244,678 coins and its circulating supply is 4,434,602,828 coins. HiCoin’s official website is xhicoin.com . HiCoin’s official Twitter account is @xhicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HiCoin provides cheap, fast and easy-to-use transactions. Micro-payments and face-to-face transactions are also made easy by XHI. “

HiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

