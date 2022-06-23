Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.61

Shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.61 and last traded at $15.63, with a volume of 6172 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.04.

HEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average of $17.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.86.

Holly Energy Partners ( NYSE:HEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $120.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.25 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 41.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HEP. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ bought a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $318,000.

About Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP)

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

