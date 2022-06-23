HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Insider Purchases £151.45 in Stock

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV – Get Rating) insider Richard Harpin acquired 13 shares of HomeServe stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,165 ($14.27) per share, with a total value of £151.45 ($185.51).
Richard Harpin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 20th, Richard Harpin bought 13 shares of HomeServe stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,159 ($14.20) per share, with a total value of £150.67 ($184.55).
Shares of HSV stock opened at GBX 1,163 ($14.25) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £3.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59. HomeServe plc has a 12 month low of GBX 578.33 ($7.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,175 ($14.39). The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,059.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 881.85.
HomeServe Company Profile (Get Rating)
HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. It offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; and electrical, glazing, pest control, and locksmith service.
