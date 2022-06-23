HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Insider Purchases £151.45 in Stock

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV – Get Rating) insider Richard Harpin acquired 13 shares of HomeServe stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,165 ($14.27) per share, with a total value of £151.45 ($185.51).

Richard Harpin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HomeServe alerts:

On Friday, May 20th, Richard Harpin bought 13 shares of HomeServe stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,159 ($14.20) per share, with a total value of £150.67 ($184.55).

Shares of HSV stock opened at GBX 1,163 ($14.25) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £3.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59. HomeServe plc has a 12 month low of GBX 578.33 ($7.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,175 ($14.39). The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,059.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 881.85.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered HomeServe to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,300 ($15.92) to GBX 1,200 ($14.70) in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($14.70) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on HomeServe from GBX 1,260 ($15.43) to GBX 1,205 ($14.76) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HomeServe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,212.75 ($14.85).

HomeServe Company Profile (Get Rating)

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. It offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; and electrical, glazing, pest control, and locksmith service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HomeServe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeServe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.