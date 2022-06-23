Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Holdings Lessened by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 269,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $52,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Honeywell International by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $654,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,445 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,206,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $461,694,000 after buying an additional 578,168 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,243,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $314,263,000 after buying an additional 498,045 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,784,000. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.69.

HON stock traded down $1.84 on Thursday, reaching $175.89. 63,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,589,005. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.42 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

