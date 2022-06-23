Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.50-$8.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.50 billion-$36.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.03 billion. Honeywell International also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.98-$2.08 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $4.40 on Thursday, hitting $173.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589,005. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $174.42 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.98. The company has a market capitalization of $117.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

Several research firms have commented on HON. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Honeywell International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $227.69.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HON. Dempze Nancy E boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 4,613 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

