Horizon Protocol Trading Up 1.4% This Week (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Horizon Protocol has a total market cap of $763,731.18 and $72,012.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0191 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00111656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004741 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00418694 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00076121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00013781 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Coin Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 167,158,003 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

