HUNT (HUNT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $18.31 Million

HUNT (HUNT) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 23rd. HUNT has a market capitalization of $45.87 million and approximately $18.31 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUNT coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00001994 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HUNT has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HUNT Profile

HUNT is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . HUNT’s official website is hunt.town . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

Buying and Selling HUNT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

