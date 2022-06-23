Hush Price Reaches $0.0596 (HUSH)

Hush (HUSH) traded 24% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. In the last seven days, Hush has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0596 or 0.00000283 BTC on major exchanges. Hush has a market cap of $715,138.04 and approximately $449.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.87 or 0.00316753 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00081235 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00070465 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004493 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Hush

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . The official website for Hush is myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

