Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) PT Lowered to $5.25 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $6.00 to $5.25 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HYZN. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Hyzon Motors from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Hyzon Motors from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Hyzon Motors in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.69.

HYZN stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,017. The company has a market cap of $907.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.21. Hyzon Motors has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $11.37.

Hyzon Motors ( NASDAQ:HYZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Hyzon Motors will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Hyzon Motors by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 179,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 21,080 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,975,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of Hyzon Motors by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

